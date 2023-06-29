Truist Financial Trims SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Target Price to $74.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 45.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

