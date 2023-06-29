Tufton Capital Management Acquires 265 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average of $249.76. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

