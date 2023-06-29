Tufton Capital Management Buys 737 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,098. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

