Tufton Capital Management Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Eaton stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

