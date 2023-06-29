Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.74. 31,231,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,369,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $229.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

