Tufton Capital Management Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.54. 178,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,127. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average is $224.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

