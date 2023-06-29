Tufton Capital Management Purchases 30 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

