Tufton Capital Management Sells 140 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.48. 178,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,745. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

