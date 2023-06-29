Tufton Capital Management Sells 173 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.26.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

