Tufton Capital Management Sells 24 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $440.41. The company had a trading volume of 463,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

