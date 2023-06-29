Tufton Capital Management Sells 568 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,250. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

