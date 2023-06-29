Tufton Capital Management Sells 716 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

TJX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

