Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.73. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 173,934 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
