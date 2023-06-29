Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.73. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 173,934 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Tuniu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tuniu by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Stories

