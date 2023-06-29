Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 978,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,965. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $421.36 million, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Turning Point Brands news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,915.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

