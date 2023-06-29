Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,706 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,654. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The company had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.