Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.19 million and $827,276.84 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00755363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00122010 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002760 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19166513 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $817,126.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

