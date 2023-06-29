Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.86 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $62.86 million and $888,064.92 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,522.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.32 or 0.00797177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00122067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017105 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002739 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18455498 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $835,623.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

