Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.69. Ultralife shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 6,956 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.