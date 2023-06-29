UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target Cut to $150.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

UNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.90. 9,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.91. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $152.84 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

