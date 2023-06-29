UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.02-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.91. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $152.84 and a 52 week high of $205.59.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. UBS Group began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.