Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $202.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,271. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

