Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $125,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $202.95. 622,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,271. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

