Uniswap Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $62.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00016313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00278732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.888824 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 707 active market(s) with $62,107,418.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

