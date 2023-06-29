United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.90

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and traded as high as $19.17. United Bancshares shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 3,959 shares trading hands.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.43.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancshares

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.83%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

