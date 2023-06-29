United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.47. The company had a trading volume of 224,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

