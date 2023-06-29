USDX [Kava] One Day Volume Reaches $620,430.06 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002761 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $92.95 million and approximately $620,430.06 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00750816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00121996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

