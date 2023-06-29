Vacasa (VCSA) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) is one of 9 public companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vacasa to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa -14.50% 18.00% 4.49% Vacasa Competitors 6.09% 70.40% 9.98%

Volatility & Risk

Vacasa has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vacasa’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vacasa Competitors 18 213 253 0 2.49

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vacasa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vacasa currently has a consensus price target of $2.92, indicating a potential upside of 328.92%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Vacasa’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vacasa is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Vacasa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vacasa and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $1.19 billion -$177.90 million -0.92 Vacasa Competitors $3.65 billion $393.56 million 27.78

Vacasa’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa. Vacasa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vacasa peers beat Vacasa on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon

