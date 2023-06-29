Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Update

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, an increase of 255.3% from the May 31st total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 510,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

