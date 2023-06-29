Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Plans Dividend of $0.98

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.981 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 408,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,797. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,131.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.