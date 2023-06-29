Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 3.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

