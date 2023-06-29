Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.88 on July 5th

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8774 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $242.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,765. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

