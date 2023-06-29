Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after buying an additional 114,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

