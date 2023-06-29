Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Cut by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOE opened at $136.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

