Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 339,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,099. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

