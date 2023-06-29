Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

