Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 249,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,060. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

