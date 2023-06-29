Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 852,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,554 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,483,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 196,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 377,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

