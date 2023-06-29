Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

