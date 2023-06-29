Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 52,033.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,508,545 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 1.67% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after buying an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 147,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.