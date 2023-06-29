Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Increased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after buying an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after buying an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

