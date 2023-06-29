Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) to Issue Dividend of $0.69 on July 5th

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6868 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,131. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

