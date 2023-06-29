Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.43.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.