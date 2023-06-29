Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3512 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV remained flat at $81.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,122. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $456,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

