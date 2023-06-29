Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

