Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

