Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.52. 1,173,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,435. The stock has a market cap of $300.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

