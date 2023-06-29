Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $299.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

