Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

