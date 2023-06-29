Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 785,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.87. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,638,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

