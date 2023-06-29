VCI Global Limited to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VCIG)

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

VCI Global Stock Up 1.1 %

VCIG stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. VCI Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

