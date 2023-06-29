VCI Global Limited to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VCIG)

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
VCI Global Stock Up 1.1 %
VCIG stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. VCI Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.
